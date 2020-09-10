Canadian supermodel and activist with vitiligo (pores and skin pigmentation dysfunction – approx. “Lenta.ru”) Winnie Harlow posted new images on social networks, through which she was captured in a revealing swimsuit for enjoying golf. The footage appeared in her Instagram-account.

The images present a 25-year-old mannequin posing on the golf course in a white crop prime and a Puma miniskirt value £ 57 (5.6 thousand rubles). Harlow additionally donned a white visor and golf gloves. Her picture was complemented by earrings, necklace, bracelet and rings.

The publication of the superstar has collected 275 thousand likes. Within the feedback, followers expressed their recognition to her. “You’re so stunning!”, “I really like you”, “You look very cute”, “I really like you Winnie”, “You assist me love my pores and skin much more”, “Excellent”, “In case you are studying this, know I I really like you, my angel, “they wrote.

Earlier in August, Winnie Harlow posted a sequence of candid images through which she poses with out a bra. The image reveals the supermodel in full development in opposition to the backdrop of a wall and tall cacti. She starred topless in GCDS denim panties and vest, in addition to yellow heeled boots.