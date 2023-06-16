Model with unibrow Sofia Hadjipanteli said she was happy with her appearance

Greek Cypriot model Sofia Hadjipanteli, who became famous for her thick black unibrow, revealed the reason for refusing to remove it. Publishes an interview with her Daily Star.

The 26-year-old fashion model, who lives in London, said that since childhood she was attacked and insulted by others because of her appearance. Currently, according to the girl, negative comments are written to her on the Internet. “I think it bothers a lot of haters that I’m doing something they could never afford because of how accustomed they are to one standard of beauty. People so often tell me online to disappear from the face of the earth, which is sad, ”she said.

It is known that Hadjipanteli collaborated with fashion brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Louboutin, Hugo Boss and Valentino, and founded the body-positive movement #UnibrowMovement, which brought together half a million people. The interlocutor of the publication noted that she was satisfied with her appearance and hoped that her example would help other girls with a similar feature feel better.

“I could never give up. I am indebted to my little self and therefore continue to try to show the world that it is not necessary to adapt to someone in order to be cool, ”the fashion model emphasized.

In May, Sofia Hadjipanteli appeared at the Cannes Film Festival and was scolded online. The fashion model attended the premiere of the film “Killers of the Flower Moon” directed by Martin Scorsese. To enter the track, the girl chose a dark blue dress with two slits in front, decorated with a deep neckline and lots of shining rhinestones.