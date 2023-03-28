The body shot model for Ashley Graham in Resident Evil 4 Remake Transform into the heroine of the zombie game with this amazing cosplay. Sophie, who commonly goes by her name in her line, milky peachshe uploaded a photo of herself dressed as Ashley on his Twitter account.

“Today it launched Resident Evil 4 Remake!” she wrote. “Now I can tell you that I am Ashley Graham’s body capture model! I’m very happy to be even a very small part of a game that means so much to people. I want to enjoy it for the first time myself!” To be clear, the figure of Milky was used as a reference for the rendering of Ashley in her normal outfit and DLC clothes.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has released today! Now I can tell you that I am the BODY capture model for Ashley Graham!! 🫶 I’m so happy to be even a very small part of a game that means so much to people! I’m looking forward to enjoying it for the first time myself. #RE4 pic.twitter.com/5j5Ipbbgmn — PeachMilky 🌸 Cosplay (@PeachMilky_) March 24, 2023

I’m going live on Twitch now in Ashley Graham Cosplay! Join me on my first time playing RE4! pic.twitter.com/DAYD6ICmQ3 — PeachMilky 🌸 Cosplay (@PeachMilky_) March 24, 2023

This is different from a motion capture actor, who interprets the actions of the character for the development of a game. The face of Ashley in the game, however, she is based on the Dutch Instagram model, she freya.

However, fans of resident Evil they are praising Milky for her “beautiful” cosplay of Ashley, while congratulating her on her significant contribution to the game. In resident evil 4US government agent Leon Scott Kennedy is sent to Spain to rescue Ashley of a mysterious cult that calls itself Los Illuminados.

Leon’s mission is to rescue the president’s daughter, however this leads him to an unknown town where the population has been turned into zombie-like creatures by a mind-controlling parasite called “the plagues.” As players will discover, these horrifying events are part of an evil plan to take over the world.

He resident evil 4 original was released in 2005 as an exclusive to nintendogamecubebefore being ported to other video game platforms years later. Resident Evil 4 Remakemuch like previous remakes of the series resident Evil, updates the classic survival horror game to modern standards while staying true to the source material. Although the RE4 Remake makes changes from the original, most reviews find that it maintains the elements that made it the most popular entry in the series. resident evil 4 is now available at Playstation 4, playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and pc.

Via: CBR