There are several cases in which athletes decide to say goodbye to sports to earn more money on adult content platforms. This is not the case of Nikkole Teja, who leaves Onlyfans to sign for an important team Mexico.

He Puebla, Mexico announced the 'explosive' signing of the 24-year-old player Nikkole Teja, who decided to take a break from the courts for a while to dedicate himself to adult content on Onlyfans.

Nikkole Teja, who a few months ago became the first American to play in the Liga MX Femenil after passing through the Sentinels of Necaxa, was convinced by him Puebla to return to football, after not finding a club last year.

Due to that pause, Roof tile She did not waste her beauty to captivate thousands on social networks and in Onlyfans. This time, life gave him another opportunity in football to demonstrate his talent and worth.

The American managed to earn thousands of dollars after leaving the Necaxa, club in which he played in Clausura 2023 and played 405 minutes spread over 10 games, four of them as a starter.

“Words cannot express how happy I am to be here,” he said. Nikkole on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

There is some controversy in the Puebla, Mexico Due to the signing of Teja, some fans on social networks demand that he concentrate on football during his time at the club.

However, for others it is the great sensation, not only because of its beauty, but because of its charisma and personality both on and off the playing fields. In addition, she is one of the most recognized soccer players in Mexican soccer.

