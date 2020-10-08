Reality star and popular plus-size model Gemma Collins has been accused of promoting unhealthy ways to lose weight. The Daily Mail reports.

In her Instagram account, the celebrity said that she lost about 18 kilograms during self-isolation after using special injections for weight loss. Their cost is 250 pounds sterling (24 250 thousand rubles).

According to Collins, she had previously consulted with her attending physician, and he assured her of the benefits of such injections. It is noted that the girl did not mention that the described post was a PR action, for which she was criticized on the network.

According to the publication, the star advertised the drug for the company SkinnyJab, which was several times accused of selling prescription drugs used only to treat patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, not for their intended purpose. Complaints were made by The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

According to the material, the ASA forced SkinnyJab to remove all advertising publications immediately after it became clear that the brand was manipulating users, using their complexes and self-doubt in order to sell drugs. Instagram posts promoted by models and celebrities stated that the drug suppresses appetite and helps to lose up to 12 kilograms in two weeks.

Gemma Collins herself has not yet commented on her actions.

Previously, scammers illegally used the name of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in advertising for diet pills. It is noted that advertising “Megan pills” appeared on several sites at once, which supposedly help to lose weight without dieting and exhausting exercises in the gym. In addition, the attackers published a fake interview with Markle, in which she allegedly talks about the effectiveness of the “miracle cure.”