A few weeks ago the star's sex scandal exploded. Manchester City, Kyle Walker, who is expecting a baby with his ex-wife Annie Kilner and his lover Lauren Goodman.

The English right back is going to have his fourth child with his wife and the second with his lover. Everything came to light after Kilner will reveal that walker He had a secret life and spoke of the possibility of a third woman.

unfaithful footballers

But Kyle Walker He would not be the only footballer accused of being unfaithful in the Premier Leaguethe Italian model Paola Saulino She pointed out that several players have searched for her through their social networks and many of them have a partner.

The Italian explained that the case of walker It is very normal in Premier League and said that “he takes men for what they are”, that has allowed him to have relationships with three different footballers.

“I have had three relationships in my life with boys from the Premier League which I later found out were engaged or married. I was disappointed, but it was always clear that I also had a relationship with them, the difference is in maturity,” she said in an interview with Daily Star.

Besides, Saulino decided to go out and defend Kyle Walker and explained that he is a 'romantic and loving' man, and clarified that “only 2% of Premier League players do not cheat on their wives or girlfriends.”

“First of all, I'm not surprised what he did Kyle. I sincerely believe that betrayal is something very natural in life. What happen? Perhaps betrayal simply has a bad reputation but it is normal that we can desire other things in life. Why shouldn't it be the same in love?” she said.

And he added: “I definitely sympathize with Walker because 98 percent of footballers do this, maybe without creating a parallel life, but it is very easy to have two or three wives and children scattered.”

