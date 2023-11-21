Broly is one of the most loved characters in dragon ball, and although it was not until a couple of years ago that it became canon, fans are more than grateful for this improvement to the Saiyan. Thus, A model has taken on the task of honoring this warrior with a fantastic cosplay.

Recently, the model known as karengwaifu shared a cosplay where we can see her wearing Broly’s clothing. It is important to mention that this work takes inspiration from its appearance in the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, with which this character obtained canon status.

Broly originally debuted in the movie Dragon Ball Z: Burn! A fierce, extreme and burning super battleand eventually also appeared in Dragon Ball Z: A dangerous duo! Super warriors never sleep. These interpretations of the character were loved by fans, but not enough for Broly to be integrated into the main narrative of the series.

However, this changed in 2018, when Dragon Ball Super: Broly came to movie theaters. Being a direct continuation of the anime Dragon Ball Super, Broly was finally part of the canon. Although a series of modifications were made to his origin and history, the main characteristics of the character have been preserved over the years.

Since then, We’ve seen Broly make a couple of small appearances in the manga. Dragon Ball Superas well as in Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes. With the manga approaching a new story, and with a new anime on the horizon, it is very likely that we will see Broly in more Z Fighters adventures in the future.

On related topics, this is the scientific connection between Dragon Ball and Star Wars. Likewise, the author of One Piece shows us a crossover with Dragon Ball.

Editor’s Note:

Broly is a character with great potential. With the Super Hero arc coming to an end in the Dragon Ball Super manga, the chances of seeing this character in action once again are quite high, especially considering that Toriyama and Toyotaro’s work will experiment with the concept of the most powerful warrior. strong of the universe.

Via: karengwaifu