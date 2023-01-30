the anime of Chainsaw Man It has become one of the most loved today, that is because it has characters that have stayed in the minds of all who have not seen it. And while the first season has come to an end, the fandom hasn’t ended, something that has been shown in the form of cosplay artists.

One of the people who doesn’t want to let the anime fever go away is the model known as @miruqiwho has made a new cosplay in tribute to Himeno, iconic character of the work. The photographs of him have been shared through the social network of images, leaving fans stunned with the resemblance he has with the work.

Here the photos:

By now many fans are waiting for the second season of Chainsaw Man, since the animation is being of the first level, something that is equated to others like One Piece itself. And since the work hasn’t been censored much compared to the manga publication, it’s likely that everyone will be calling for the animation to be renewed before long.

Editor’s note: The world of cosplay is getting bigger, in fact it is already a business that gives people a living. So it is probably not the only time we see an emulation of Himeno.