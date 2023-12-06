The world of cosplay is full of talented models who manage to perfectly recreate some of the most iconic characters from anime and animated series. While the focus is usually directed at human beings, we must not forget all those who may appear to be part of our race, but in reality not only. This is the case of Lola Bunny, who got new life thanks to a cosplay.

Not long ago, the model known as missbrisolo took on the task of creating a Lola Bunny cosplay. Those who don’t remember her, We saw this character for the first time in the movie space jam, who played the romantic interest for Bugs Bunny, and helped the Looney Tunes win a basketball game. In this way, the cosplay allows us to see the athletic aspect of this character.

In addition to space jam, Lola Bunny had a couple of appearances in Warner Bros. series and films.. Notably, she played an important role in space jam 2, where he stopped being Bugs Bunny’s romantic interest, and adopted a much stronger personality. However, it is in The Looney Tunes Show where we see a different version of this character.

In this cartoon, Lola retains her romantic interest in Bugs, but she is much more than just that, since she is represented as someone obsessive, funny, clueless and aggressive, resulting in a much more interesting character. and with a marked personality that complements perfectly with the type of production that is The Looney Tunes Show.

Lola Bunny started out as a character without much personality who only existed to be Bugs’ girlfriend. Fortunately, someone within Warner Bros. realized this, and Lola was given the opportunity to get a distinct personality and more in her future appearances.

