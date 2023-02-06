Not just the third season of demon slayer will arrive this year, but a new film is already in production. In this way, many look forward to the return of Tanjiro and his friends. One of these people is a Spanish woman, who has given herself the task of showing us a cosplay of Inosuke, one of the main demon hunters in the anime and manga.

Not long ago, the model known as yaizaperez, took on the task of showing us an Insosuke cosplay. Here we can see a couple of bandages on her chest, since this character does not wear a shirt, as well as plush pants and a boar mask.

Without a doubt, a job very well done. For all the Inosuke fans out there, you are likely to be a bit disappointed with the upcoming season. The arch of Villa de los Herreros, the next point in the history of demon slayerdoes not have the participation of Inosuke and Zenitsu, instead, the focus is on Tanjiro and other members of the demon hunting organization.

In related topics, you can learn more about the new chapters of demon slayer here. Similarly, it seems that the second season of the anime will come to Netflix.

Via: yaizaperez