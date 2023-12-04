If there is something that fans of dragon ball You can see, it’s a good Bulma cosplay. Unlike other characters in the anime and manga, the president of Capsule Corp. has an extensive wardrobe that she constantly wears. Whenever she starts a new arc, or a movie, we see how this character’s clothing changes. This is one of the main reasons why models always try to honor him, as is the case in the following case.

Not long ago, the model known as Cos.bunnie took on the task of showing us a cosplay of Bulma in one of her most iconic costumes in all of anime.. As you may remember, after meeting Goku, this girl began to travel with our protagonist until they reached a desert town, where she chose to dress as a bunny, something we see in real life thanks to this cosplay.

Since then, Bulma has enjoyed different costumes that represent her stage in life. Currently, considering that she already has a great position in a successful company, she is married and has two children, the girl has chosen to wear clothes that we associate with people who do experiments in laboratoriesso model cosplay is the only way to remember these much simpler moments.

On related topics, this is the reason why Yamcha and Bulma were no longer a couple. Likewise, Dragon Ball composer gave a concert in Mexico.

Editor’s Note:

Models who cosplay are also responsible for making us remember important moments in an anime or series. In this way, it is not a big secret that this Bulma costume is so popular, since it represents a very specific moment in Akira Toriyama’s work.

Via: Cos.bunnie