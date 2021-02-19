The model and star of the British reality show Love Island showed a sickly body and sparked controversy online. The corresponding discussion unfolded on the Daily Mail.

Olivia Bowen, 27 published Instagram Stories take pictures of her belly with red psoriasis spots. The girl admitted that she has been fighting this disease since she was 17. “Sometimes it’s terrible, it hurts, and I feel insecure. But I try to pull myself together and remind myself that there are things much worse than just spots on the body. It’s just leather. Much more important is what kind of person I am, ”she wrote.

Netizens scolded the star in the comments below the material. “Just wear clothes and no one will know about it”, “Why put it out?”, “Private life is a happy life,” they said.

Bowen fans, in turn, spoke out in defense of the celebrity. “Say whatever you want about her, but at least she shows herself real and what many people suffer from”, “I also have psoriasis, and I’m glad that you show it”, “We need to learn to live with this and do not be ashamed of yourself ”, – answered the users.

In September 2019, Kim Kardashian showed her psoriasis-affected face in a photo without makeup. The picture shows abundant red spots protruding on the cheeks, chin and forehead of Kardashian. “If you get psoriasis, you shouldn’t let it ruin your life,” the 38-year-old celebrity commented on the shot.