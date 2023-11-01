DThe debate about outsourced asylum procedures is now gaining momentum in Germany. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), and the FDP parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Christian Dürr, have ventured forward. The idea: Anyone who seeks to apply for asylum in Europe should immediately be taken to an African partner state, where they will then go through an asylum procedure. The hoped-for result: The deaths in the Mediterranean would come to an end and only those entitled to asylum would come to Europe.

A few weeks ago, Thorsten Frei (CDU) and Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) were open to outsourced asylum procedures. And the SPD MPs Frank Schwabe, Lars Castellucci and Fabian Funke are said to have developed a proposal similar to that of Wüst and Dürr, as the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reports. The topic will soon be discussed in the SPD parliamentary group.

The British project could fail

It is hardly surprising that some people immediately think of the British Rwanda model. London had negotiated an agreement with the East African country under which Rwanda would take asylum seekers who had arrived illegally from the British in return for money and offer them procedures. A fixed number of asylum seekers was not agreed. The mere prospect of ending up in Rwanda instead of staying in the UK is said to be a deterrent.

One point of criticism of the British idea: Even those who turn out to be eligible for asylum should stay in Rwanda. There would be no prospect of asylum in Great Britain even if the decision was positive. Another objection that is crucial because judges cite it: There could be a risk that Rwanda will deport refugees entitled to asylum to their home countries, where they risk persecution. This was the conclusion reached by a British appeal court in the summer, which did not want to recognize Rwanda as a safe third country. A final judgment from the UK Supreme Court is eagerly awaited. It could tear out a central component of the British Conservatives’ asylum policy.







How exactly Wüst, Dürr and Castellucci’s group envision outsourcing remains unclear. Their ideas could be very different from the Rwanda model. Because an outsourced asylum model is also conceivable other than the British way.

For example, agreements could be concluded with other countries that demonstrably guarantee the corresponding legal standards. It is also conceivable that a partner state does not receive money in return for its work, but rather quotas for previously selected skilled workers. That means: Legally entering migrants in exchange for illegally entered migrants. The biggest hurdle – apart from legal questions – would probably be finding states that would actually be willing to carry out asylum procedures for Europe.

Denmark has suspended its plans, for now

A model is also conceivable in which those who prove eligible for asylum after an examination are accepted by a European country. That was once Denmark’s plan. The Social Democrats there also spoke to Rwanda about this after a majority in parliament cleared the way for asylum centers abroad in 2021. In contrast to the British case, according to Danish ideas, the asylum seekers brought to Rwanda would, after a positive decision, have the prospect of returning as recognized refugees in order to then enjoy protection in Denmark.







The idea here was also: Anyone who knows that he or she is not entitled to asylum would not even set off for Denmark because – after a long, expensive and dangerous journey – you would end up in Rwanda and after a negative decision would have to return from there to the home country.

Denmark has also suspended its Rwanda plans. Not because of a court decision, as in the case of Great Britain, but because the EU Commission was against the plans. Instead, Copenhagen is now hoping for a European solution. In fact, Brussels is aiming for asylum centers and fast-track procedures at the European external border for hopeless asylum seekers. If this plan is not successful, Denmark could come back to the Rwanda plans. They might have a better chance if other states joined.

For the time being, outsourced asylum procedures are no longer the number one priority in Denmark, whereas there are now more and more supporters in Germany. The CDU politician Wüst advocates offering partner countries money and cites the EU-Turkey agreement concluded in 2016 as a model. This is indeed based on monetary payments to Turkey, but it is completely different. Although Turkey is supposed to prevent migrants from traveling illegally to the EU, Turkey does not take over procedures for asylum seekers who have already been in the EU member states.