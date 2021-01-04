JAC Jharkhand 10th Model Paper 2021: Jharkhand Academic Council released the first set of model question papers for matriculation examination. Candidates will be able to prepare through model question paper.

Jack has uploaded it on his website https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/. In Matriculation, written examination of all subjects except science will be of 90 marks whereas 10 marks will be given by the school for internal assessment. At the same time, written examination of science will be of 80 marks and 10 marks will be practical and 10 marks will be of school assessment. Students can view / download the model paper in PDF format here.

In the Matriculation Model Question Paper, where 30 percent of the questions are objective, fill in the blanks, 20 percent of the questions are very short answers. Apart from this, 20-20 percent are short answer and long answer based questions. While the government has cut 40% of the matriculation syllabus due to the corona epidemic, the pattern of examination has also changed. 20 marks were given for internal assessment, but this time due to the school being closed, only 10 marks are being given. There will be a written test of 10 marks more.

JAC class 10, 12 exam 2021 date: Jharkhand board matriculation and inter exam dates announced, annual exam will start from March 9

Website of JAC 10th, 12th exam date 2021 closed

Jack Jharkhand Board’s server of the website went down as soon as the 10th and 12th examination dates were released. Due to this, people trying to visit the website https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/ got quite upset.