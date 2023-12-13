After the launch of Mortal Kombat 1 A few months ago, the community has been very happy with the work of NetherRealm. In this way, many fans have decided to celebrate the legacy of this franchise with a series of cosplays that They give us a good idea of ​​what some of the most iconic and obscure characters would look like in real life.

While we all recognize Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Milena, Kitana and more, the model known as armoredheartcosplay not long ago took on the task of honoring Skarlet, a character who came to Mortal Kombat 9 as DLCand it was not until Mortal Kombat 11 which had a substantial involvement in the story mode.

For those who don't know this character, Skarlet first appeared in Mortal Kombat from 2011, which was a reboot of the series. The fighter debuted as a DLC, but when Mortal Kombat 11 arrived, her role was elevated substantially, to the point that she became part of the story mode as one of the villains under Shao Kahn.

However, many fans have pointed out that Skarlet originally appeared in Mortal Kombat II, since a glitch completely changed the color of Milena and Kitana. Instead of seeing the purple and blue of these two characters, this visual error changed the pigmentation of their costume to red. Although Skarlet was not present at Mortal Kombat 1 during its launch, The possibility of reaching this title through DLC is not ruled out. On related topics, you can check our review of Mortal Kombat 1 here. Likewise, Ghostface would come as DLC to this game.

Mortal Kombat has an extensive repertoire of characters that not many know. In this way, the work of cosplay models not only serves as a way to revitalize the popularity of certain fighters, but also gives them well-deserved exposure.

Via: armoredheartcosplay