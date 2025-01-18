The news of the breakup of the relationship Poppy Delevingne and Constantine of Greece came with the images that published ‘Hello!’ in which she appeared in a romantic attitude with another man. The ex-couple who seemed to be beginning the most solid stage of their romance, with numerous plans in which they were seen in public, decided to end their love story after a year together. The model then began a new romance, but not without having as a confidant Olympia of Greecewith a wealthy businessman named Archie Keswickwith whom he rebuilt his life until reaching stability, because now they have taken a new step in their relationship.

In an interview for ‘ELLE UK’, the sister of Cara Delevingne has announced that she and Archie are awaiting the birth of their first baby together, the third for the businessman who already has two children. The model is six months pregnant at the moment and has been photographed for the magazine showing off her belly and has opened up about the good news. “It’s an extraordinary privilege to be able to do this, to be able to have a baby at this age and at this time, and when it happened, I really couldn’t believe it. “I still feel like something surreal,” Poppy, 38, has acknowledged.

There is no doubt that the model is living her best moment, both personally and professionally, as she was working when she felt the first symptoms, which made her decide to take a pregnancy test, which came out positive. Just during London Fashion Week, in the second look test for the Burberry spring/summer 2025 show, Poppy noticed that the dress was tighter than the previous time she wore it and, after getting dizzy walking On the catwalk, his suspicions began.

As she herself has confirmed, the baby the couple is expecting is a girl. «She really is everything I ever wanted. Obviously, I would have been fine with either option and when I was younger I always thought that when I got pregnant I wouldn’t find out, but as soon as they told us we could find out, we did. I’m very excited. I come from a family of girls, we are very girls. “The girls are great,” Delevingne acknowledged.









For his family and his sisters, the news could not have been better received. According to him, Chloe and Cara Delevingne “are very happy.” «We spent Christmas in New York all together with our belly. They talked to her and caressed her. “They were as excited as I was,” he commented in the interview who has found in Archie the perfect father for his future daughter. “Archie was born to be a father,” she has expressed pride about her partner and the ability she sees in him to raise and care for the future member of the family.

At the moment, the model is adjusting to her new stage of life and getting used to coping with the consequences and effects of pregnancy. «I spent months trying to fit into my normal clothes, but now I am embracing this new reality. It’s exciting to show my belly proudly,” Poppy said. Although the birth of her first daughter is scheduled to take place next May, the model cannot help but imagine the moment. «If I close my eyes I feel like I already know her. It’s as if I already knew that she will be someone fun and special,” she expressed on a date for which she feels especially excited. The couple, in addition to now sharing a family project, share the same taste for the business sector. In 2020, she and her sisters launched their own brand of vegan wine called Della Vite. He belongs to the fifth generation of one of the wealthiest families in the United Kingdom, linked to the hotel industry in the Far East.