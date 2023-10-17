The wife of Russian businessman and billionaire Alexander Lebedev, model Elena Perminova, showed off her figure in a revealing outfit in a new photo. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram stories (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 36-year-old model showed off her toned body in a black fitness outfit, consisting of short shorts and a top with thin straps and a plunging neckline. She also wore sneakers to match her outfit and pulled her hair back. At the same time, the fashion model refused accessories.

In addition, in the posted frame, the woman was holding the packaging of the candy bar she had eaten. “When I thought I took care of my PP regime and stocked up on healthy snacks and collagen for the trip,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier in October, model Perminova showed her figure in a transparent skirt. The model appeared on the beach in a brown swimsuit consisting of a bra and low-slung swimming trunks.