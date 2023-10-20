The FN MAG caliber 7.62 is a machine gun of Belgian origin; has been used by the Brazilian Armed Forces since the 1960s

Among the weapons models from the Army War Arsenal that were recovered by the police on Thursday (Oct 19, 2023) is the FN MAG caliber 7.62. According to the newspaper The globeit is used by members of Hamas, an extremist group that is at war with Israel.

The FN MAG 7.62 caliber machine gun is of Belgian origin and has a range of 2,500 meters. It has been used by the Armed Forces since the 1960s. The weapon is capable of firing around 600 shots per minute and hitting targets more than 3 km away. According to the website Military Todayit is known for its reliability and for being one of the best machine guns in the world.

STOLEN WEAPONS

A Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro recovered on Thursday (19.Oct.2023) 8 of 21 weapons that had been stolen from a barracks of the Army in Barueri, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The weapons were recovered in the Gardênia Azul community, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The weapons recovered are 4 point 50 machine guns and 4 7.62 caliber MAGs. The seizure was made by the DRE (Narcotics Suppression Department) of the Civil Police. These and the other 13 weapons have been missing since October 10th.

This was the greater diversion of weapons registered by the Armed Forces since 2009, according to a survey by the Sou da Paz Institute (complete – PDF – 39kB). According to the NGO, from January 2015 to June 2020, 27 Army weapons were diverted in Brazil.

“A single 50 point machine gun in the hands of organized crime is already capable of turning into a public security crisis, thirteen of which is a problem on a national scale.”, says Bruno Langeani, project manager at Sou da Paz.

According to him, in the last major episode of diversion, which also occurred in a military unit in SP, all weapons were recovered. “This only happened after 3 months and with support from the civil police and federal police. We hope that the Army has the wisdom and responsibility to involve these bodies again”, he stated.