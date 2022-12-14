Said Palau He is in the eye of the storm after he was caught hugging a 23-year-old model named Melissa Byrne by the waist at an electronic music party. In an interview for “Magaly TV, the firm”, she broke her silence amid the criticism she receives for the controversial images and assured that she did not know that he had a relationship with Alejandra Baigorria.

What did Melissa Byrne say about Said Palao?

He defends himself. The young influencer said that she arrived at the electronics event in the company of her friends Macarena Gastaldo and Alexandra Méndez, known as “Chama”, and then she met Said Palao.

According to Melissa Byrne, she was unaware that the reality boy from “Esto es guerra” had a relationship for years with businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria, who was not in the country on that date, as she had traveled to Miami.

“I don’t follow people I don’t know. How will I know if he was in a relationship if I don’t follow him? Even less if someone comes and flirts with me. I assume that he does not have a partner, ”she asserted.

The most revealing thing is that the model confirmed that there were flirtations on his part. “There was flirting. I had no idea he had a partner. I don’t expect someone with a partner to come and dance with me. That moment flowed, we did not plan it, it just happened… ”, she expressed.

What happened between Said Palao and the model Melissa Byrne?

Regarding the images broadcast by “Magaly TV, the firm”, Melissa Byrne told some details about it. “He grabs me by the waist and after that he tells me something I can’t understand, and I just looked at him. As a woman, you also notice when someone flirts with you. Yes, I noticed (that he was flirting with me),” she added.