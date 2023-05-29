Home page World

At the Cannes Film Festival, the Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi used the big stage for a political statement. She positioned herself clearly against executions in her homeland.

Cannes – Time for a political statement at the Cannes Film Festival (France): Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi took a stand against executions in her home country with a memorable outfit. At the premiere of the film “The Old Oak” she appeared with a dress whose straps lay around her neck like a noose. In addition, the texture of the golden ribbon was reminiscent of a rope.

“Stop executions in Iran”: Model Mahlagha Jaberi with a political statement at the Cannes Film Festival

Jaberi posted her dress for the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram with the words “Stop executions in Iran”. The model would dedicate her outfit to the people of her home country. The corresponding video on the social media platform has already received more than 115,000 views (data as of May 28, 2023).

With the dress by Iranian fashion designer Jila Saber, Jaberi wanted to draw attention to the extreme wave of executions in Iran. According to estimates by the United Nations (UN), more than 200 people have already been executed this year. According to a report, the number of recorded executions in Iran rose from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022. The executions of two EU citizens had also sparked international criticism.

Model wears dress to criticize Iran’s wave of executions during Cannes Film Festival

The Iranian judiciary recently executed three other participants in the mass protests against the government. The number of death sentences carried out against demonstrators rose to seven. Several other demonstrators are threatened with execution.

With her dress, Mahlagha Jaberi, a model from Iran, was supposed to make a statement against the executions in her home country during the Cannes Film Festival. © Loic Venance/dpa

The Iranian model with the special dress wants to draw attention to this wave of executions. Aside from this political note, the prestigious film festival in Cannes naturally also produced a number of award winners. Among them a French woman, who is only the third woman to boast of the Palme d’Or. (han/dpa)