No matter how much time I spent, anime fans always come back to evangelion. Hideaki Anno’s work was a milestone for an entire generation, and characters like Asuka are still loved by many to this day. Thus, a cosplayer has made the dream of many come true, and presents us with this girl in her wedding dress.

Recently, the model known as ciwcia was given the task of cosplaying Asuka, but this time she did not present her in her iconic red suit, but in a white gown, altar-ready, albeit with a slightly elevated touch.

Without a doubt, a great job that will surely make the dream of many come true. It will be interesting to see in what other situation we can see the characters of this anime. On related topics, Evangelion will have its own Hotel. Similarly, Russian cosplayers pay homage to Evangelion.

evangelion it’s one of the best anime ever, and it’s nice to see that Anno’s work had a fantastic conclusion with Thrice Upon a Time. All those who had the opportunity to see this film in the cinema will not let me lie, and will agree that it was a great experience.

Via: ciwcia