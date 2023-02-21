One of the anime that continues to make noise the most despite finishing its main story is Naruto, the same one that brought us iconic scenes and also characters that will not go away from the memory. Precisely that has made many fans continue to pay tribute with cosplay, and now, a girl shows her fanaticism for the kunoichi, hinata.

The model Sunny Ray seems to have a special affection for the saga, given that some time ago he dressed in Sakura, something that surprised fans of the program due to the similarities. It seems that she wants to follow the trend by dressing up as Hinata, as she is shown with a similar hair color as well as the band with the sign of Hinata. Konoha.

It is worth mentioning that the model of USA has not only played Sakura and hinata, but also more girls from the play like Ino and even Naruto himself but with a changed gender. And of course, he also has crowdfunding accounts so that fans can finance new cosplays and that his hobby is a full job.

It is worth saying that he not only makes anime characters, but also productions such as Star Wars, Marvel, Hunter X HunterDisney, Freddy Krueger And till chel of The The Road to El Dorado. So followers can see all the content on their official social media accounts, as well as paid cosplay-related content.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: The world of cosplay is one that hasn’t stopped for a long time, and the proof of that is that more and more artists are already living by going to conventions and so on. For their part, some of them stream on platforms like Twitch.