The world of cosplay is one of the largest today, since there are people dedicated to this art of recreating characters in real life with the use of quite detailed costumes, using major franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Evangelion and even Pokémon. Speaking of this franchise, cosplays are not made of the pocket creatures as they are, but of the humans who train them and then put them to fight in gigantic stadiums.

Among the most popular trainers we have Team Rocket, Jessie and James, of which recreations are usually made by replicating their uniform and also using a wig to give shape to the iconic hairstyles that they have been wearing for more than 20 years. Among the followers who wanted to pay tribute to these henchmen is Zoe Volfa popular social media influencer who is dedicated to this type of interpretation, having a result that he liked.

As can be seen in the images, the costume that the cosplayer is wearing is quite similar to the one we saw in the anime. Pokemon, with that white color, in addition to having the big red R in the middle, making it obvious that the character belongs to said association of villains. For its part, a curious fact about his uniform is that it does not look like that of the other members, and that has a reason, because Jessie and James like to have originality, something we saw in some chapters.

In relation to this team of characters, users have felt sad about the fact that the anime starring Ash Ketchum has come to an end, that means Jessie, James and Meowth They will not be present either. But it could be the case that there is a special chapter in which we see them again. TO Pokémon Horizons hasn’t done as well as the show’s producers would have liked, that may mean there would be a chance to have them back.

Remember that the first season of the series can be seen on Netflix.

Editor’s note: He will be one of the characters that the anime fandom will miss, especially because they had much more charisma than the main characters like Ash himself. However, it was time for this TV show to have its conclusion.