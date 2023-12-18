The franchise of Street Fighter has returned to the spotlight thanks to the launch of the brand's sixth official game this year, and for that reason, people have tried to pay tribute to their favorite characters, this with covers of new songs, illustrations with touches of real life and of course, cosplay cannot be missing. And for some reason, Chun-Li He is the one to whom tributes are normally paid by countless models in the world.

However, the model Zoevolf has taken the trouble to deviate from the conventional in terms of its attire, so it has decided to give it its respective Christmas touch now that the holidays are approaching step by step, which has resulted in a positive opinion from the audience. Well, on his social networks where he shared some photos, it seems that he has attracted the attention of both old acquaintances of his as well as new people who come to follow his work.

Here the photos:

It is worth mentioning that this cosplay of Chun-Li by Zoevolf It is not the only thing he has shared on the networks, and he has also played characters like Peach of Super Mario, Elsa of Frozen, Morticia of The Adams Crazies, Fiona of Shrek and many more that can be seen in its content. It even has unpublished content for those who decide to support its project that is dedicated to the geek world, that is, video game franchises, anime and pop culture films.

Remember that Street Fighter 6 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: instagram

Editor's note: The world of cosplay is getting bigger and bigger, with many people who practically make a living from creating their costumes and being the focus of attention of millions of people around the world. Added to this is the support of the Patreon pages and also the collaborations with brands that are summarized in payments.