dragonball It is a franchise that seems to have no end, since it began in the 80’s and to this day continues to release content in the form of manga, movies, series, and also video games. For that same reason, it is said that it is the Japanese saga that transcends generations the most and that is reflected in the different tributes that fans pay to it.

All this leads us to the fact that fans often cosplay the different characters of the work, and among the most beloved it is obvious that bulma could not miss So the cosplayer of Philippines known as rikkaxrose has recreated the girl in her first stage of the manga, specifically with her bunny costume used in the classic chapters.

It is worth mentioning, that this is not the only cosplay that rikkaxrose has done for their social networks, since there are also video game or anime characters like Death Note, One Piece, Naruto, among other popular franchises. Needless to say, fans can support her through her crowdfunding page known as Patreon.

Remember that dragonball is available on streaming services like crunchyroll.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, the world of cosplay is only going up, since in the big conventions many of the guests wear their different costumes and sell their prints with everything and autograph. So, it is not surprising that a disputed business is made afterwards.