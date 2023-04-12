The popularity of dragonball it’s something that will never end as this 80’s anime continues to transcend generations in the form of new products like movies, manga, anime and video games. For that very reason, fans always pay tribute to his style, be it in the form of covers of his music, fan art, and of course, cosplay costumes.

Throughout the years we have seen interpretations of the characters in real life, especially from the female part as from Bulma, Maron, Android 18 and even the daughter of Mr. Satan, Videl. However, something that has not been seen often is the Z fighters, among them Gokuand now, a cosplayer has wanted to play the Saiyan but in a female version.

Who gives life to this work is jannetincosplay on the platform of instagramhaving an alternative version in which Goku she is a woman, and the detail that attracts the most attention is being able to see her transformation into Super Saiyan. Added to this is the clothing reminiscent of the classic orange suit.

Here the photos:

The artist is part of the community dedicated to the world of cosplay, so she has many more costumes from other sagas known as Harry Potter, Final Fantasy VII and even of Star Wars. With different sets for fans to admire, and how obvious to see the sessions complete you have to support the model on her Patreon page.

Remember that dragonball currently it can be seen on pages like crunchyroll.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: This version of Goku is quite creative, because I don’t know if what he’s really wearing is film or if he combed his hair in a faithful way, something that surely took hours of putting fixative and yellow dye. The truth is, the alternative version would be interesting to see in some manga.