The franchise of one piece has managed to establish itself as one of the most beloved throughout the world, that is because its characters overflow with charisma, be it the heroes or villains. And precisely these fans always find a way to pay tribute to the work, cosplay being the one that stands out the most in terms of fidelity with the animated counterparts.

Recently, a well-known model in instagram as Chexama has managed to materialize one of these characters through cosplay, since he sought to give live action format to the Boa Hancock. Thus, through the platform of Goal He shared a couple of photos in which he emulates some of the most famous poses of the friend of luffyeven the wardrobe.

It is worth mentioning that the model of Ecuador He has also incarnated other characters from the world of anime, such as some of evangelion And till bulma of Dragon Ball. For her part, she also shares stories of her profession, since she is a doctor and shows in publications what day-to-day working in a hospital is like.

Remember that one piece It is still currently in circulation, either through manga or anime.

Editor’s note: The world of cosplay is becoming more and more popular, since it became a way of life for certain people. So there can be no doubt that seeing these costumes is the work of someone who took the time to make them.