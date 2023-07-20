In these years the popularity of the Looney Tunes had a triumphant return, thanks to the fact that Space Jam 2 was released not long ago, a film that did not end up pleasing the fans due to certain specific details. However, something that has remained in the hearts of many are its characters, especially those that debuted in the original production of the 90s, including the monsters and obviously, Lola Bunny.

This basketball girl returned to the spotlight, which is why fans have made various tributes, such as drawings with different visual effects and of course, Cosplay that can leave some stunned. Before this the streamer staryuuki He has made his version of the character, and it is more than clear that he has managed to captivate.

Here you can check it:

It is worth mentioning that this franchise could have more sequels, since the streaming version that was released for platforms like HBO Max did very well, so Lola’s popularity may be far from gone. Best of all, she’s being given a bigger role instead of becoming Bugs Bunny’s love interest.

