The world of cosplay is something that continues to expand over the years, because as the anime become more famous, fans will want to dress up as their favorite characters. One of these great adaptations is Chainsaw Mansame as it is being done with a solid fan base, there are even those who pay tributes to it.

Such is the case of the cosplayer known as @_jimujinwho has put together his own costume dedicated to this manga, this with the character of Makima, the same that took the affection of the people in a short time. The interpretation of her includes the characterization of the hairstyle, as well as the official style uniform that the girl uses, this also includes the tie.

Here some photos:

For those who don’t know Chainsaw ManThis is its synopsis:

Denji is a poor young man who would do anything for money, even chase demons with his evil dog Pochita. He is a simple person, with simple dreams, who is drowning in a mountain of debt. But his sad life is turned upside down when he is betrayed by someone he trusts. Now, with the power of the devil within, Denji welcomes a new man—’Chainsaw Man’!

Remember that this anime is airing on crunchyroll.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: It is impressive how fans find a way to pay so much attention to detail, for that very reason those who ask to pay a Patreon to reveal the complete sets deserve said payment, because they surely spend hours making the cosplay.