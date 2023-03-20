The world of cosplay is a very wide one nowadays, since every month geek conventions are held in which we see fans dressed up as their favorite characters. These can come from products such as anime, manga, movies, series, and even video games. Speaking of the latter, there is a sector that has grown fond of Street Fighter.

This has led to the cosplayer of Chili known as atherisch to make your own interpretation of cammy, one of the most beloved fighters in the franchise who first arrived in the second official installment of the franchise. So, through her Instagram, she shared her characterization, which for many has been one of her most faithful.

Here some photos:

Speaking of the cosplayer in general, she has also emulated other fighting game characters, whether from sagas like the king of Fighters And till Mortal Kombat. Therefore, this has become his current lifestyle. And it is that he has been invited to important conventions such as Imawari Fest, Shonen Fair and many more exhibits.

For its part, not long ago the arrival of the legendary cammy to the next generation of Street Fighter, with a somewhat different character model. That could make the cosplayer move into the trend, as many users who make their costumes try to evolve with the avatars that have made them famous.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: This type of business is one that is already a lifestyle for some, the proof of which are conventions like La Mole, which encourages and has guests who sign their photos and sell merchandise. Surely one day it will be one of the most fought markets.