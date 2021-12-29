E.in annual banquets, absent guests, whose table settings are nonetheless distributed on the table and who are treated as if they were in the room, toasts and an overstrained servant who the meal takes to its limits – all of this is known as “Dinner for One” , the British sketch that has been part of German New Year’s Eve for decades and that British author Lauri Wylie wrote about a hundred years ago.

The story of the aged hostess Miss Sophie and her butler James is about the – especially at the turn of the year with all its balance sheets and resolutions – the obvious question of whether we are what we think we are, or maybe something completely different. Because the butler has to take on one role after the other and one identity after the other. The question is whether his alcohol-related loss of control makes this change more difficult – that would point to craftsmanship, i.e. to increasingly clouded craftsmanship – or makes it easier, which means nothing other than that the illuminated butler leaves himself behind and actually goes to the intoxication respective guest mutated.

Does the sketch have German roots?

A few years ago, the sketch, which is so popular in Germany, was also said to have German roots: It goes back to corresponding festivities since 1841 at the court of the Dowager Duchess Sophie Karoline Amalie von Sachsen-Gotha-Altenburg. The shot didn’t go that far. In fact, in late Romantic German literature, the setting of “Dinner for One” is painted out in an amazing way.

The then 22-year-old Wilhelm Hauff, known for fairy tales such as “Dwarf Nose”, “The Little Muck” or “The Cold Heart”, anonymously published the novel “Messages from the Memoirs of Satan” in 1825. In its introduction, the rather sinister story is told of the Chief Justice Councilor Hasentreffer, who mates for twelve dead friends every year: “The old owl is as happy as if he were among the funniest comrades; he speaks and laughs with them, ”which is so gruesome that no servant who has given there once can be induced to do so a second time.

Then Satan comes into play and causes Hasentreffer to doubt his own identity. While the senior justice officer looks from the inn across the street in the direction of his house, a doppelganger looks out there who claims he was that rabbit hit. The real answers: “I am him too, how is this possible?” No, says the devil, “you are the thirteenth”. In fact, Hasentreffer is soon strangled in his house where he received the twelve dead friends. Fortunately, the story ends differently in “Dinner for One”, where death supersedes love. And sets such a beautiful omen for the new year.