the saga of dragonball It always remains current in world trends, that is because the products, whether in the form of manga, games, and more merchandise, do not stop selling thanks to their generational significance. For that reason, fans continue to make all kinds of tributes and tributes to him, of course, one of the most common is cosplay.

This has led to the Instagram model known as Roxy Wong cosplay your favorite characters, one of the most recent is neither more nor less than the android number 21. For some, this character may be unknown to them, since it is someone who appeared for the first time in a video game of the franchise, Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Here the photos:

It is worth mentioning that Roxy Wong is not limited to cosplay this character, but also the well-known android 18, which clearly has more popularity than other female characters. For her part, she has also given life to other characters from the world of anime and movies, she even has a Patreon for fans to support you.

Remember that at the moment the manga of dragon ball i knewr is still in circulation.

Via: instagram

editor’s note: It would be interesting if there was a bit more canon to 21, since it’s only been limited to things like the aforementioned game. It may be that Akira decides to give him a role in Super in the future.