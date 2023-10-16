Home page World

From: Carolin Gehrmann

Tragic death of a Miss World candidate at the age of 26. The popular model was celebrated as Miss Uruguay in 2015. Now she is dying of a treacherous illness.

Montevideo – It is the tragic end to the story of a celebrated beauty queen. The model Sherika De Armas, who was crowned “Miss World Uruguay” in 2015 and who even represented her country in the international “Miss World” pageants, has now died at the age of just 26. That reports it New York Post citing local media reports.

Great sadness for “Miss World Urugay” 2015 – model Sherika De Armas dies at just 26 years old

Accordingly, the dark-haired beauty has been fighting cancer for two years – and lost in the end. There is great sadness and sympathy for the popular model on social media. “Fly high, little sister. Forever and ever,” writes her brother Mayk De Armas on Instagram. He posted a moving video from happier days: his sister is smiling, a drink in her hand and cheerfully waving the glass towards the camera. But the once long, dark hair is now short.

The model Sherika De Armas has died at the age of just 26. She represented her home country Uruguay in the Miss World pageant in 2015. © Screenshot Instagram/Juliorodriguezmatute

Model and “Miss World Uruguay” has been battling insidious cancer since 2021

In 2021, the model received the shocking diagnosis: cervical cancer. According to local media reports, she underwent various treatments to fight the cancer. But the fight was in vain – the model died on October 11, 2023. Friends and acquaintances of the young woman, who sold her own cosmetics line in addition to her appearances on the catwalk, were also dismayed.

Including the reigning Miss Uruguay, Carla Romero. “She was one of the most beautiful women I have met in my life,” was her tribute on social media, as quoted by the New York Post. “I will remember your beautiful glow,” another grieving friend, Anto Ciavaglia, wrote, according to the report.

Former Miss World contestant fulfilled her dream of modeling before her death

At just 18 years old, Sherika De Armas competed in the Miss World pageant in Sanya, China. Even though she didn’t make it into the top 30, she still achieved her dream of modeling. “I always wanted to be a model. Whether it was for beauty pageants, in advertising or on the runway, I didn’t care,” she said in a 2015 interview Interview with the news portal NetUruguay.com. After being crowned Miss World Uruguay, she became… professional circles described as “one of her country’s young, promising talents” – both for her beauty and her charismatic personality.

Her greatest wish, to become a model, came true before her death. But the beauty queen also did charitable work. She is said to have volunteered for the Pérez Scremini Foundation, a foundation that works to cure children and young people with cancer.

Cervical cancer is caused by viruses – and in many cases it is preventable

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer worldwide in women. In 2020, the disease killed around 342,000 women. Many of these cancer deaths are preventable because almost all cervical cancers are caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV), which is transmitted through unprotected sexual contact.