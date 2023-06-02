Lygia Fazio, A Brazilian model and influencer, tragically lost her life this Wednesday, May 31, after spending more than three weeks in a hospital struggling to survive a bad cosmetic procedure.

As confirmed by the victim’s own family through their social networks, Lygia suffered a stroke, caused by a bad surgery that was performed last month.

“Friends, unfortunately our warrior has crossed over to the other side. Soon I will communicate here the times of his farewell. We thank you once again for all the support. I ask you to understand our moment, we cannot answer all the messages. Furthermore, the information of what happened has already been explained here. It is beside the point to explain all the details now. Respect our pain,” they wrote through Lygia’s Instagram account.

According to the first versions, the Brazilian influencer My goal was to have bigger buttocks. This is how he explained them in an interview he gave in 2022. “Everyone wanted to have a bigger cu** than the other”indicated.

The product seems to ‘move’ on the body, down to the legs. In my case, it went to the sides

But, the woman decided to have the cosmetic procedure done in a clandestine place. There, the people who treated her they would have applied industrial silicone and PMMA to her buttocks; a product that spread through her legs and body, causing several health conditions that forced her to be admitted to the emergency room three weeks ago.

From the first moment everything went wrong in the operation and after being at the clinic, he revealed on his social networks: “The product seems to ‘move’ in the body, it goes down to the legs. In my case, it went to the sides. So they had to remove it they made an incision heart shaped”.

Despite all efforts, doctors They failed to save the woman’s life. 40 years of age and confirmed his death in a hospital in Brazil.

It was not the first time that the model and influencer had this type of aesthetic treatment done on her buttocks. Last year, Lygia Fazio spent 100 days hospitalized in a Brazilian hospital due to a bad procedure, where they had to remove several fillers from his body.

“Self-care is important for everyone, regardless of gender, age or social position. People who maintain the practice of self-care tend to be more productive, efficient and to have positive thoughts. All because they cultivate a relationship with themselves,” said the woman after leaving the clinic in 2022.

