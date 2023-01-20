the anime of Chainsaw Man caused a great commission in the anime community, for the great work that MAPPA carried out. In this way, everything possible has been done to make clear the passion that the public has for Fujimoto’s work, and one of these forms of expression is cosplay. Thus, recently a model showed us what Makima would look like as a nurse in the real world.

Some time ago, Fujimoto shared an official illustration that shows us Makima and Power dressed as nurses. This was the main inspiration for the model known as hidori_rose, who recently undertook the task of cosplaying a Makima nurse, but with a gothic twist.

The model’s work has generated a high level of popularity on social networks, and is considered a great reinterpretation of this famous illustration. On related topics, the Chinese model shows us another Makima cosplay. Similarly, Makima and Power will have Playboy-style figures.

Via: hidori_rose