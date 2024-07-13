Woman identified as Katherin Queen could face up to 5 days in jail, according to local media

Influencer and model Katherin Queen was filmed on Sunday (7.Jul.2024) climbing onto a tank parked near El Murciélago beach, in Manta (Ecuador). Unhindered by the soldiers present, she went topless on top of the vehicle.

Local media reported that the soldiers who accompanied the tank and did not intervene in the action may face disciplinary penalties from the Ecuadorian Armed Forces. A disciplinary process has already been initiated.

“Due to non-compliance with established security procedures, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the members of the military patrol involved to determine responsibilities and apply sanctions”reads a statement released on Wednesday (10.Jul).

In a statement to the ExtraQueen said she was surprised by the repercussion of the episode. “I didn’t imagine this would go viral”he said.

According to the Ecuadorian newspaper, the model could face a sentence of up to 5 days in prison for the misdemeanor. She also described the act as a “joke”.