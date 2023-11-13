American model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen attended the Baby2Baby charity gala in Los Angeles, USA, and was embarrassed by her outfit. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The celebrity chose a black maxi-length dress without straps, with a thigh-high slit and decoration in the form of voluminous flowers in the front part of the product. She also wore stiletto sandals, let her hair down and wore brown lipstick.

At the same time, in the posted frames, the model turned her back to the camera, showing that the zipper on the said item of clothing had broken and exposed her back and part of her buttocks. “Laughing,” Teigen captioned.

In October, American businesswoman Kim Kardashian recalled wearing latex pants to the iConnections conference and being embarrassed. According to Kardashian, in the middle of the event she felt discomfort in the buttocks. At the end of the meeting, the TV star went to the toilet room and saw that the material on her pants had burst.