American model Chrissy Teigen has published a photo in which she poses naked

American model Chrissy Teigen confused fans with a new candid shot. She posted the corresponding post on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

36-year-old celebrity posed in front of a mirror in the bathroom completely naked. During the shooting, she covered her chest with her hand. A picture posted on social media also shows a scar on Teigen’s body from surgery to remove breast implants.

Subscribers were surprised by the publication of Teigen, which gained more than 100 thousand likes and 20 thousand comments. “She just attracts attention”, “Why post this”, “Ugh, it looks terrible”, “Clearly not what I wanted to see on the network”, “Not impressive,” fans said.

