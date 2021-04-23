Happen one night in a jail America may be a blueprint for travelers looking for chilling stories, abandoned buildings, and potential ghosts.

Eastern State Penitentiary, located in Philadelphia and after more than 20 years in a state of neglect, it became a tourist attraction.

Considered one of the most prisons gloomy from the United States, was inaugurated in 1829 as part of a plan to change inmate behavior through isolation. Its architecture and design made it one of the most expensive and replicated buildings in that country.

Eastern State Penitentiary from above. It was a luxurious building that simulated a spoked wheel. Photo Shutterstock.

The structure itself was wonderful. It had running water and central heating before the White House and attracted visitors from all over the world. The Marquis de La Fayette visited the facilities while they were still under construction.

It was designed in the likeness of a cart-wheel, with five spokes starting from the center. In each of them the inmates were housed, who had individual rooms until the beginning of the 20th century.

In 1970 it was closed. It was abandoned for 21 years, until they decided to reopen it in 1991, with a series of renovations to turn it into a tourist attraction.

Famous prisoners

Between the most famous prisoners Passing through the Eastern State Penitentiary was William Francis “Slick Willie” Sutton, one of the most notorious bank robbers in American history. He was 11 years in that jail.

This is what one of the cells in the Eastern State Penitentiary looks like. The prisoners had individual rooms. Photo Shutterstock.

In 1945, Sutton, along with 11 other prisoners, escaped from the Eastern State in a tunnel dug by an inmate almost 100 feet underground. Sutton was recaptured a few minutes later. Throughout his criminal career, he was credited with more than 50 bank robberies, 3 successful escapes from prison, and more than 30 years in jail.

Morris “Rabbi” Bolber entered Eastern State in 1942, to serve a life sentence as a member of a network of murders with arsenic. Bolber was one of the leaders of a group called on by women who were willing to murder their husbands to collect insurance policies.

The best known of all was Al Capone (Alphonse “Scarface” Capone), the Chicago mob boss. He spent eight months at Eastern State. He was arrested for carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

While in prison, he did not limit himself to an austere life. His cell had fine furniture, oriental rugs and a radio. The place remains intact and can be seen.

In addition to being one of the darkest, Eastern State Penitentiary, it earned the title of haunted. It is said that while Capone was in prison, he suffered the persecution of his brother’s spirit.

A corridor of the Eastern State Penitentiary with cells on the sides. Photo Shutterstock.

The penitentiary offers day and night guided tours. In the latter, shows are held and terrifying attractions appear that enhance the legends that maintain that the spirits of some prisoners still haunt the corridors and cells.

Before or after finishing the night visit, you can rent any of the rooms with vaulted ceilings, or hidden spaces to share drinks and food with friends.