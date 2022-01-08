At 68 years old, with white hair and an innate vocation for the arts, Setsuko Saito started what she discovered to be a passion: the life of a model. Her height of 1.68m and her almost layman’s knowledge of her career didn’t stop her from shining in the area. The fault, according to her, was her adventurous spirit, which has even taken her to São Paulo Fashion Week.

Today, despite more than 22,000 followers on social media, Rosa Saito (the given name she adopted on social media to facilitate pronunciation) does not seek fame. “I only seek to do the best in what I embraced with love and found myself”, he says. “I thought: Be what God wants. If I don’t try, I’ll never know.”

In a pleasant phone conversation, she told the Estadão What was that life change like?

Daughter of Japanese, Setsuko was born in Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, and at the age of 5 she moved to the state capital. As a child, he revealed his creative gifts through singing, drawing and writing. “I was the only one who filled the classroom walls with drawings, telling a story”, she recalls. The aptitude helped a lot in his first craft work with plants. “I always knew I was going to pursue something creative, something I could invent. Everything I do I take to that side.”

Taking care of the plants was just one more thing on Setsuko’s long list. At 22, he had to take care of his mother, who was bedridden for three years. Then, a mother of three, she had to redouble herself to be both a mother and a father, with the loss of her husband in the year 2000. And it was in plants that she found daily meditation. “It is important to seek and find yourself. And my moment of peace is with them (plants). I go to my garden and talk to them,” he says.

Before being approached on Avenida Paulista, she had never thought about the possibility of being a model. But after being invited three times, she decided to consider the idea. “Twice it was by professionals from the Mega modeling agency (where it is today) and once by a photographer. I let the idea mature for a year, after all, it had costs too, it was something I was going to get into like that, blindly. Until I decided to take the risk”, he recalls.

The desire to take care of herself was one of the triggers for the life of a model to become a possibility. “I got married, got pregnant, I was always dedicating myself to someone”, she says. “I wanted to try it to see if it wouldn’t really work.”

Natural beauty

Raised in a very natural way, Setsuko never got to take even one aspirin as a child. “It was all based on tea, and in my essence I am like that, kind of against everything that is chemistry. So I always took care of myself with aloe, coconut oil, olive oil”, she says.

With the modeling work, one or another natural cream also made the list. Dyeing your hair or using botox, at least for now, is out of the question. “It’s the natural way for us to be. Of course, as a woman, there are some things I’d like to change, of course, we all do, but I’m not dissatisfied with myself. I feel beautiful to myself”, she declares.

One of the care acquired before the model’s life was the practice of physical exercises. “In 2017 I lost ten kilos and felt the need to gain lean mass. I started going to the gym every day, something I thought I would never do in my life”, he reveals.

“The beauty itself is in really taking care of your thoughts, your spirituality. The person can become beautiful, being captivating, friendly, this is much more than the beauty all stretched and perfect. It’s the content that counts, in my opinion,” he says.

For her, the beauty industry’s relationship with women is oppressive, but there is hope. “I feel that slowly we are changing. People are living longer, taking care of themselves more and companies really need to open up more in that sense and visualize these potential customers.”

With only two years of career, dreams and news fill her daily life. Despite the children’s concern, the taste of adventure motivates Setsuko, who even forgets how old she is. “I don’t believe aging is the right word. I would say more learn. I keep learning and I feel that the more I learn, the less I know. Surely time passes, but what is time, my God in heaven? If I were to give my soul an age, I would give it 22.”

