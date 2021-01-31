Here the world seems simpler. Existence is tiny. It is a friendly world and it is under control. Juan Antonio Hernández León and Diego Hernández Guijarro, creators of Minimum Metric, They have been working in this workshop for six years, but have been in the trade for more than two decades. They are model makers and fulfill the dreams of architects before they are built. They shape the abstract and, on some occasions, even correct it. Because sometimes the plans do not match the plans of reality. They strive to make wishes come true.

At the moment, the eight workers of Métrica Minima (they are architects, artists, photographers and carpenters) are finishing off a commission from the Prado Museum. The cultural institution wants to remember its past with the construction of three rooms where it will show its summarized history. In this review of the gallery’s two centuries of life, architecture plays a leading role. On the work tables are the four models that will recreate the evolution of the Villanueva building and its surroundings. These rooms, which should have been presented at the end of 2020 if the world had been kinder and less contagious, will become the new beginning of the visit, according to Andrés Úbeda, deputy director of the museum, to EL PAÍS.

The four models in which they work respond to the main extensions of the original building. That of Narciso Pascual y Colomer is the first, who in 1853 designed the central apse, which today has become Velázquez’s sancta sanctorum, with Las Meninas in the center. Later, in 1882, Francisco Jareño dismantled the hillside by which the building was previously accessed and created a monumental staircase, the current Goya entrance. In 1914, Fernando Arbós y Tremanti added a new bay on each side of the apse. And in 1943 Pedro Muguruza built the current access staircase by Goya, which replaces the previous one. For their small meadows they use linden wood, because it has hardly any grain. It is a material that does not distract, that does not mess up the information.

“The models are not copies of buildings, they are sculptures”

Juan Antonio and Diego return to the materials over and over again. At the entrance of the workshop they have a facade of the old Alcazar of Madrid made of steel. They made it for the museum competition of the Museum of the Royal Collections. It is impeccable, of absolute precision. And yet it is not an accurate reflection of reality. The material determines the result. They don’t build copies, they make versions. “We do not want. That’s why we consider models to be sculptures ”, they say.

They have the typical tics of sculptors and deny the term artisan, because it has a pejorative charge that they dislike. “I prefer to see myself as an artist and be seen as artists,” says Juan Antonio. “Clients expect our vision and review of their projects,” he adds. This tiny and fetishistic world has nothing to do with model trains, obsessed with tracing even the steam from the machine. Here you build your own world, not a hyper-realistic mimesis of buildings.

And despite everything, precision, precision and precision. Upon entering, a machine laser sculpts a plan of the Prado building in a piece of plaster. They are testing until they find the perfect material. It may be a merchandising product for the museum. “The material is more important than reality,” insists Diego. Each year they make about 120 models and in all of them they experiment with the material they work with. At least with all those that allow it, because architecture competitions usually close the materials and dimensions of the models that are going to be presented (and it is normal for the institutions that bid to keep them).

When the model corrects the architect

“The architect enjoys here”, says Juan Antonio, while discovering a model that they have made for Rafael Moneo from the National Museum of Roman Art, in Mérida. There are the high arcades with simple semicircular arches that are repeated one after another. “Here the architects begin to see their project. There are those who come daily. And some, during the visit, encounter problems in the realization of their ideas and return to the studio to modify them. It’s exciting when that happens, we like to work with them, hand in hand. The model helps them to solve doubts or rectify specific aspects that do not work. The bad part is that you have to modify the model with the corrections ”, says Juan Antonio.

On the work tables there are some cutters, cans of glue and parts that have yet to be assembled for the next day. They still lack the finish, the roofs. They estimate that they will spend about five months building the four models of the Prado. In that period they include the documentation work they have done to bring the past to the present. And they resist talking about money. They do not want to reveal how much it costs an architect to raise his ideas.

The workshop orbits around a patio of lights, sunk by Filomena’s snow. That would be the usual workspace. Around it are the rooms where they paint the models, where the blocks of different types of wood are kept, where they display their delicious sculptures (such as the one on Madrid’s Gran Vía, cast in bronze, which is exhibited on the sidewalk at the beginning of the calle Alcalá) and where the carpenter’s tools hang, including the bench.

In Minimal Metric it smells like sawdust, but they work with the laser. “We use new technologies because times are getting tighter and tighter, but we haven’t lost manual work because 2D parts have to be assembled and 3D parts also have to be fine-tuned,” explains Diego Hernández. In front of the spotless carpenter’s table where the hand tools rest, a CNC machine – numerically controlled by the computer – cuts, drills and searches for the hidden shape in the wooden block. He has the order to reproduce one of the facades of the Prado. On the opposite wall hangs the hacksaw, surrounded by the rest of the utensils. He waits for his chance on the bench. They were other times, they were other technologies. Maybe other mockups. But the job is the same, a mixture of imagination, play and technical development.