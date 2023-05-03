The multinational Modec, specialized in the oil and gas sector, opened a selection process for hundreds of job openings both in offshore platforms and in onshore installations in several areas in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The oil and gas company is offering these stations in different areas and for the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The company has opportunities to work on both offshore platforms and onshore installations. Selected professionals can be assigned to operate on several vessels in the Santos and Campos basins. Among the vacancies available are Modec Engineering Coordinator, Turnaround Engineer and Production Operator.

To enroll in the process, the candidate must enter the company’s opportunities website, find the vacancy he wants and examine the necessary requirements. Afterwards, just forward the resume with email address and follow the next steps.

Those selected will have, in addition to a competitive salary, a benefits package. Among them are food and meal vouchers, dental plan, life insurance, retirement, private pension plan and health plan.

Check out the requirements for some offshore and onshore vacancies:

Modec Engineering Coordinator

For this vacancy it is necessary to have a degree in Engineering, knowledge in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, 3D Navisworks and AutoCAD. Fluency in English is essential.

Production operator

For this vacancy, it is necessary to have experience in the function or exposure to similar activities in refineries, services, among others, as well as having valid CBSP and HUET and valid NRs to exercise the position. It is essential to have advanced English.

Control Room Operator

For this vacancy, it is necessary to have a technical level or higher, as well as experience in the role of CRO in FPSO. It is essential to have advanced English.