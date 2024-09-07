Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest and much-anticipated patch 7 is here, and it seems we’re making the most of it, with over 1m mods installed since the patch went live on 5th September.

As announced by Larian Studios’ Swen Vincke, “modding is pretty big – we had more than a million mods installed in less than 24 hours.”



A couple of hours later, however, ModDB and mod.io founder Scott Reismanis popped up in Vincke’s mentions to say, “just ticked over 3m installs and accelerating”.

Patch 7 adds new evil endings, the studio’s own Mod Manager, where you can browse, install, and use mods created by the community, and some revamped split-screen gameplay.

“Our goal is to do cross-platform modding support, which is not the easiest thing in the world because we have to make it work on consoles and on PC,” Vincke recently explained.

“We’ll start with the PC version. The console version will come a bit later because it has to go through a bunch of submission processes. It also gives us the time to see whatever goes wrong and fix it.”

Interested in those mentioned Baldur’s Gate 3 evil endings? Victoria’s got you covered. (Only click if you’re happy to have the endings spoiled, though, of course…)

So what’s next? Larian previously confirmed Baldur’s Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before the studio decided to try something new instead, calling it the studio’s “best work ever.”