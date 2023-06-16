If Lies of P wasn’t already Bloodborne enough for you, then modding team Garden of Eyes has you covered.

Mod team member Isatris has now created a mod that adds Hunter weapons and armor from Bloodborne into the demo of the pinocchio Soulslike (thanks PCGamesN). The integration, visually at least, is a harmonious blend.

It’s not quite Bloodborne on PC, though, as many as fans might be thirsty for it. The mod only changes outfits so Lies of P gameplay remains intact – don’t expect any guns!

Lies of P – Official Release Date Trailer

At the start of Lies of P, players must choose a playstyle between strength, dexterity, or a balance of the two. Here, this will determine which Bloodborne weapon is received: Ludwig’s Holy Blade, Chikage, or Saw Cleaver respectively.

A gameplay video of the mod shows this choice before the player slices up the puppet denizens of Krat as Bloodborne’s iconic Hunter (even if he looks a little shorter).

Bloodborne Hunter Weapons & Armor in Lies of P! (PC Mod Showcase Gameplay)

Since the announcement of Soulslike Lies of P, fans have made comparisons with FromSoftware’s Bloodborne – not just due to the gameplay but the gothic setting too.

I played through the Lies of P demo and was impressed with its style and combat, even if it can’t live up to its obvious inspiration. Top tip though: learn to parry bosses. It may look like Bloodborne, but it wants to be Sekiro.

Lies of P will be released on 19th September across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.