A modder has released their final Nier: Automata HD texture pack after four years of development.

GPUnity’s texture pack mod began life soon after Nier: Automata launched on PC in March 2017. They’ve continued to work on the mod since then, and now, four years later, released the final version.

Nier: Automata’s PC version is infamous for a raft of technical issues that were fixed by modders, including a constant stutter tick due to the game running at around 59 frames per second (this is something explored in the Digital Foundry video below).

The original version also suffers from inconsistent texture quality, and it’s this problem GPUnity’s mod tackles. Grab the HD Texture Pack for Nier: Automata from NexusMods. It requires Kaldaien’s Fix Automata Resolution mod, but you’ll probably want that anyway.

With the final HD texture pack released, over 300 textures are updated, including A2 and 2B – with a “minor” performance drop. Check out the comparison video below:

“Nier: Automata is one of my favorite games,” GPUnity said. “Unfortunately, it suffers from some blurry textures that hurt the presentation. My goal is to provide a natural restoration to the low-res textures, maintaining the intended look.”

With the Nier: Automata texture pack complete, GPUnity is now turning their attention to completing their Batman: Arkham Asylum texture pack. As for the original PC version of Nier: Automata, last month Square Enix said an upgrade patch is currently in development. We haven’t heard about it since.