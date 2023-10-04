There’s not much longer to wait for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but that hasn’t stopped fans from having their fun early.

Presenting Elephant Mario 64, a combination of work between a group of modders, known as SM64ex-coop, to add Elephant Mario to Super Mario 64. He’s fully playable, minus any Elephant form abilities, and is complete with a tiny tail sticking out from his overalls.

The model was made by modder Koop the Koopa, with some alterations from YouTuber Unreal (no, not that one) to allow for color customization. The bottom of Elephant Mario’s feet are pink and can’t be changed due to how the model is structured, Unreal notes, but I rather like it. It makes it look like he’s got a bunch of toe beans on his soles.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

We Played Super Mario Bros. WonderWatch on YouTube

There’s a number of color presets included with the mod which changes Mario to look like Luigi, Waluigi, or Wario, although you can go wild and make your own palette.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be out on 20th October, but if you’re headed to EGX next weekend you’ll be able to try it out there. Tom spoke to the developers of Super Mario Bros. Wonder about their approach to keeping the series fresh.