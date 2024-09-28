Less than a week ago, a mod for God of War Ragnarok came to light and became a trend, it allowed players to skip the annoying PlayStation Network (PSN) login screen, this because Steam users had to link both accounts and it was very tedious; now the mod has just been removed by the creator.

The mod was removed from the internet by iArtoriasUA, its creator; which he did so to avoid potential lawsuits from Sony, since his creation was becoming very popular.

To find out the reason behind the removal of the mod, Nexus Mods contacted the creator at X, and this is what he responded: “Hello, it was a personal decision because the mod was becoming too popular, so I thought it was better to remove it to the public before a potential lawsuit from Sony or something like that. I’m sorry for what happened, but I can’t put myself in danger like this.”.

It seems that Sony is not taking any action against the modder of God of War RagnarokHowever, iArtoriasUA seems to prefer not to take risks in the future, better safe than sorry.

God of War Ragnarok PC: Release Date and Prices

After almost 3 years since its launch for consoles, PlayStation decided that it was time for God of War: Ragnarok came out for computers, the title It is now available on PC from September 19, 2024.

The prices on Steam for this title are $1,000 MXN for the Standard Edition and $1,200 MXN if you want to buy the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the soundtrack, artbook and more.

