The site ModDB has published its awards for best mods of the 2022, awarded by both the editorial staff and readers. As usual, these are particularly interesting awards, because they come from specialists in the genre and from a particularly passionate community with excellent knowledge of the scene.

We see:

Best mods of 2022 for ModDB editorial staff

Best mods of 2022 for ModDB readers

Entropy : Zero 2 (for Half-Life 2: Episode Two) STALKER Anomaly (for STALKER: Call of Pripyat) Unification (for Dawn of War: Soulstorm) Empire at War Expanded: Fall of the Republic (for Star Wars: Empire at War: Forces of Corruption) DNF2001 Restoration Project (for Duke Nukem Forever 2001) Voxel Doom (for DOOM) Half-Life: Field Intensity (for Half-Life) RealRTCW (for Return To Castle Wolfenstein) Classic Offensive (for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Coterminus (for Half-Life 2)

Best mods still in development of 2022 for ModDB readers