Banco Modalmais informed that the board of directors approved on Monday a program to repurchase the company’s units, which represent one common share and two preferred shares, to keep in treasury.

The bank may acquire up to 10,400,498 shares, which represent up to 10% of the outstanding shares and up to 4.43% of the total shares issued by the Bank.

The acquisition will be made at B3 at market prices, between this Monday and June 28, 2022.

The funds for the repurchase of units will come from the capital reserve account, which totaled R$278.732 million on March 31.

According to the company, the objective is to maximize the generation of shareholder value through an efficient management of the capital structure and ensure greater financial return, since the Units are withdrawn from circulation and the amount allocated to dividends and interest on the equity are now distributed to a smaller amount of Units.

The post Modalmais Council approves a buyback program of up to 10% of units appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...