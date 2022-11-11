Today modders have created very interesting things with the tools they have at hand, the clearest example has been a model of Nintendo 64 with original parts but to carry in the hands. And now a similar project appears to have a prominent breakthrough, it’s a hybrid of Game Cube Y Wii laptop that runs games well.

The mod, known as asidawas created by the modder Wesk and posted on the forum BitBuilt in september 2021, along with full instructions on what parts are needed and how to build it. Now the user was back in the spotlight last Wednesday when the player from Twitter, GingerOfModsHe published his own version.

the mod of Weskcontains actual hardware from Wii trimmed to fit inside the casing. It comes with a 5-inch widescreen display, allowing you to use the Wii’s native support for a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also includes two 21700 batteries, which Wesk claims give the laptop up to 3.5 hours of playtime.

call me Walter White, the way I’m slinging this blue crystal (portable GameCube/Wii, not drugs) pic.twitter.com/1WRylK4E96 — GingerOfOz (@GingerOfMods) November 9, 2022

The version recently created by GingerOfMods stands out for its eye-catching light blue design. The clear case was printed using a 3D model provided by Weskdesigned to be recreated using such a printer.

It is worthwhile that the designs are available for those who want to find the parts and create their own, the operation may vary, so it is recommended to exercise caution when assembling.

via: VGC

Publisher’s note: It would be amazing to have such a device, since the library of both consoles has been lost to time. Well, to this day Nintendo has not released Gamecube games to other sites, nothing beyond ports such as Mario Sunshine and Zelda for that console.